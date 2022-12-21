Action Andretti Opens Up About Becoming A Wrestler

Wednesday night on AEW "Dynamite," Action Andretti pulled off the upset of his life — and arguably the professional wrestling upset of the year — when he defeated Chris Jericho. Afterward, it was announced that he was an official member of the AEW roster. Before getting his shot in Tony Khan's promotion, Andretti plied his trade in independent promotions. In an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the high-flying 24-year-old shed light on his path to AEW.

"I started training about four years ago, and I knew what I was getting into, but I didn't really know the ins of it," Andretti said. Before he worried about his ultimate destination, he was only trying to get onto the show of the promotion he was training with at the time. Until he started to generate a little more buzz, the picture wasn't much bigger than that. "Once I got that goal, I started to realize, 'Okay, I can't just wrestle here.'"

Getting his name out there eventually led to a call from AEW to work a couple of "Dark" tapings. From that moment forward, Andretti only had one thing in mind. "AEW was my goal, and this is where I wanted to be," he said. "Especially after wrestling there once and just being in the back." Before the pandemic hit, Andretti was generating some buzz. Even though things temporarily ground to a halt, it didn't stop him. "A lot of good things that happened for me on the indies to help me get here," he said.

