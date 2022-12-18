FBI Appears To Have Had An Undertaker Twitter Parody Account Shut Down

When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he promised that the social media platform would become an outlet for free speech. However, it seems that those rules don't extend to parody accounts for legendary WWE Superstars.

As noted by author Matt Taibbi, the FBI San Francisco office appeared to reach out to Twitter to have four accounts shut down. Among them was the P***ed Off Taker parody account, which pokes fun at WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

According to Wrestling Inc. contributor David Bixenspan, the account generally tweets about "The Deadman" soiling himself and blaming it on an imaginary character that goes by the name "Mr. Brown."

It appears that the FBI got its wish as well. The Undertaker parody account has been suspended at the time of this writing, though it's unclear if it was taken down as a result of the FBI's request.

The email, which was sent in November, revealed that the account — along with the others that were included — "may potentially constitute violations of Twitter's Terms of Service" or could be "deemed inappropriate within Twitter policy."

Per Twitter's parody, commentary, and fan account policy, parody accounts are allowed, provided that they distinguish themselves as such in their names and bios. However, they cannot "impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter."

The Undertaker hasn't reacted to the news yet, but he's probably more focused on promoting his upcoming '1 Deadman Show' in Canada.