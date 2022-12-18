Tony Hawk Spotted With WWE Hall Of Famer

"Birdman" meets "The Phenom."

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk made his mark on the sport, turning pro at the mere age of 14 in 1982. For the next three decades, Hawk took over the skateboarding landscape, racking up an extraordinary reign as the National Skateboard Association World Champion for 12 years in a row. Hawk vowed his last move would be in 2016, performing a successful 900 trick, before he momentarily emerged out of retirement in July 2021 at the "Vert Best Trick" event at the X Games There, where he placed fourth place out of the nine participants.

Throughout his legendary career, and various ventures in the mainstream spotlight, Hawk has gotten to meet prominent actors, singers, celebrities, and fellow sports figures. One major figure has evidently eluded the professional skateboarder — until now. A few days ago, Hawk posted a photo of himself alongside another sports icon, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. "My life is [still] weird. And I am more thankful than ever," Hawk wrote via Instagram.

"The Deadman" donned a black attire, holding his signature hat and coat, as Hawk stood smiling next to him. Considered legends within their respective industries, Hawk and Undertaker finally interacted at an unidentified event that also featured popular rapper Ludacris and comedian Kevin Hart — as seen in a follow-up photo posted by Hawk.

Hawk returned to retirement last year at the age of 53, as The Undertaker officially exited from the ring in November 2020 at WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, 30 years after his debut in the company.