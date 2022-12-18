The Street Profits Set For Major Tag Team Match On WWE Raw

A brand new match has been added to the December 19 episode of "WWE Raw" as The Street Profits are set to collide against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. It hasn't taken long for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to make enemies out of Balor's group since they returned to action following Ford's injury, and now they will have the chance to prove themselves on Monday night.

However, Priest didn't seem to be too concerned about the upcoming encounter as he tweeted, "Just heard the news! Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay #WWERaw"

The Judgment Day was able to get one over on The Street Profits on "Raw" at the start of the week as Dominik Mysterio, Priest, and Balor defeated the former Tag Team Champions and their partner, Akira Tozawa. However, this time it will be a straight tag team encounter, but Ford and Dawkins will likely have to deal with Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at ringside throughout the match, although Ripley has been busy feuding with Asuka as of late.

The Judgment Day has been on a hot streak as of late, with the faction dominating everyone in their sights from Edge and AJ Styles to the recently returned Good Brothers, with The Street Profits being their latest targets. Furthermore, Balor will reportedly enter Hell in a Cell at the Royal Rumble.

Elsewhere on "Raw," another major match has been confirmed as Four Horsewomen stars Bayley and Becky Lynch are set to collide in singles action as they attempt to settle the odds after their recent issues. Meanwhile, The Miz and Dexter Lumis will be competing against each other in a 'Winner Takes All' ladder match that will see one man walking away with plenty of cash.