Bobby Fish Reflects On His WarGames Matches In WWE

Casual wrestling fans were recently introduced to the world of WarGames at WWE's Survivor Series as the popular stipulation match was brought to the WWE main roster for the first time in history. One man who has had a lot of experience in these matches is Bobby Fish, who admitted to Fightful that he is proud of his WarGames encounters.

"We were the first coming back for this generation and with NXT, and none of us really knew what the f**k we were doing on that first one," he said. "But, I felt like we got something halfway decent and we got better with each one, and each one had a little bit more story to it."

Out of the four WarGames matches Fish was involved in, he felt that the last one was story-heavy as The Undisputed Era competed against a team led by Pat McAfee, which was enhanced by the experience that the group had by that point. "I feel like we had an opportunity to learn from mistakes, get better at it, plan better things, be a little bit more strategic without losing the organic feel of classic pro wrestling," he said.

Fish also talked about the major difference between the first WarGames match, which was held in 1987, and the ones he was involved in "WWE NXT."

"There was a lot more organic feel to those matches, good and bad," he said. "So, I think that's the biggest difference between the two, is you really see that the business is just handled in a different way now as opposed to what it was then. But, I think they all have their own pros and cons."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Fightful with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.