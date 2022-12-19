Ethan Page Announces New Venture

While Ethan Page's AEW activities have lately focused on irritating Matt Hardy, the Canadian wrestler's focus outside of the ring has been the pursuit of rare and off-beat toys. Page has shared this passion via his "Toy Hunts" series on YouTube, and he has now taken things to a new level via an Instagram video where he offered "one of the biggest announcements of my professional career."

"I have reviewed toys, purchased new toys, I've been gifted toys, I've been paid to open toys," Page said. "I would say in the toy industry, I have checked off many of the boxes other than making toys — until today." Page announced he has become a part-owner of the Asylum All-Stars toy line, and he offered a preview of the line's first offerings: action figures based on wrestling greats Buff Bagwell, Scott Norton, and the Road Warriors, plus two figures inspired by referee Earl Hebner. The six-figure set is now available for pre-order, and will be available next summer. Page hinted that a second line was already in the works.

While Page did not offer details on the financial aspects of his new venture, he noted it was independent of the merchandising work he is conducting with AEW. Page stated he was particularly excited over the Bagwell figure, recalling how he was once on the receiving end of a Canadian destroyer from Bagwell. "Now, I'm going to make money off of him — we're going to balance each other out," Page added. This is the latest toy business endeavor for Page, who previously stated that he was authoring a graphic novel inspired by his "Toy Hunts" videos and hoped to one day have his own toy store. "You'll be hearing about these toys forever now, because I want to see this succeed," he said.