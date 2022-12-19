Interesting 12-Person Tag Team Match Set For AEW Dark: Elevation

A blockbuster 12-person tag team match, which could be one of the most unusual matches to be put together on AEW programming, is penciled in for tonight's episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." As revealed on AEW's Twitter account, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Private Party's Isiah Kassidy, Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight, and Konosuke Takeshita will face The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay) and The Wingmen ("Pretty" Peter Avalon, Cesar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth). The bout, which is set to air this evening on AEW's YouTube channel, was filmed during last week's "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" tapings at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The multi-person tag match sees Page – currently performing as a heel on AEW programming – team with babyfaces Hardy, Kassidy, Darius and Dante Martin, and Takeshita. Notably, Page has been feuding with Hardy after The Firm won his contract following buying out the deals of Private Party's Kassidy and Marq Quen. The Firm's storyline with Hardy and Private Party has mainly played out on "AEW Dark" so far.

Also taking place on tonight's episode of "Dark: Elevation," Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli battle Anthony Henry and JD Drake of The Workhorsemen, ROH Women's World Champion Athena will defend the title against Vertvixen, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz take on Hagane Shinno and Steven Andrews, Marina Shafir goes one-on-one with Jazmin Allure, and Emi Sakura and The Bunny square off against Gigi Rey and Lady Bird Monroe.