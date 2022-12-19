Athena To Make First ROH Women's World Title Defense Tonight On AEW Dark: Elevation

It didn't take long for Athena's new attitude and hard-hitting style, adopted in the aftermath of a performance she had in Toronto back in October, to pay dividends. The "Fallen Goddess" captured the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle over a week ago, and she's wasting no time in putting that title on the line.

Earlier this morning, AEW's official Twitter account announced Athena's first defense for the ROH Women's Championship.

"The Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena defends the title against Vert Vixen TONIGHT on 'AEW Dark Elevation' at 7/6c on YouTube!" the tweet read. "Don't miss it!"

While tonight's match will be Athena's first official title defense, it is her second title defense to be announced in the past few days. It was revealed on Sunday that Athena would be putting the ROH Women's Title on the line next month for independent promotion Prestige Wrestling in California. Her opponent will be Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling's Miyu Yamashita, who appeared in AEW earlier in 2022 to challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Athena's opponent tonight is no stranger to AEW either. A four-year pro, Vert Vixen has been a staple of AEW's "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" tapings during the latter days of the promotion's stay in Jacksonville, and made irregular appearances since then, most recently last week when Willow Nightingale defeated her on "Dark: Elevation." Vixen has spent most of the year working for Women of Wrestling, where she competes as Glitch the Gamer.