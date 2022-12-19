What Happened To The Picture Jason Jordan Gave Kurt Angle On WWE SmackDown

Father-son relationships being shown in wrestling is nothing new, but one that often gets forgotten about is the storyline that WWE tried to create between Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan before the latter suffered a career-ending injury. However, that bond was recently rekindled on the December 9th "WWE SmackDown" when Angle returned to celebrate his birthday, which featured a hilarious segment with Jordan giving him a birthday card.

This had a photograph of a young Jordan surrounded by a love heart created from pasta, a classic gift a young child might give their father. The comedic moment was well received by fans online, and during "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic Gold medalist admitted he "wanted to keep it" yet he ended up forgetting it in the arena as he was leaving that night. However, that didn't stop the Angle family from getting that card so it could hang proudly in his office.

"So my wife was going crazy like, 'you've gotta get this thing,' I am like, 'don't worry about it, it's just a photo of Jason.' She's like, 'we have to track this down,' so she calls the WWE, she tells them that they need to track it down ... to go back to the arena," he said. "A producer in WWE actually did it, and they found the photo and they sent it to us, they overnighted it to us."

Jordan may not have been able to carry on the legacy of his kayfabe father inside the ring, but he still contributes to the business as a producer, and Angle showcased his fatherly spirit by saying, "I am very proud of my son."

"He helped produce the segment and he came up with some of the ideas," Angle said. "Jason is a really good producer, he's doing really well there."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.