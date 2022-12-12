Kurt Angle's Birthday Helps WWE SmackDown Soar To Its Highest Ratings In Months

"WWE SmackDown" roped in big ratings for the celebration of Kurt Angle's birthday. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Friday night and the December 9 episode of "Smackdown" had a total average viewership of 2,306,000. That's the program's highest viewership since September 23 and it's up a whopping 156 percent from the week before when the show aired on FS1.

From a key demographic standpoint, "SmackDown" was watched by an average of 739,000 viewers aged 18-49 for a 0.57 P18-49 rating. That's up 125 percent from the week previous.

"AEW Rampage" also received positive news this week. The program was watched by 457,000 viewers on average, up 27 percent from the prior week. The viewership in the key demographic was 149,000 on average. That totaled a 0.11 P18-49 rating, up 48 percent.

Looking back a year, "Rampage" still remains down. The December 10, 2021 episode had an average audience of 503,000 and a 0.18 P18-49 rating, a nine percent drop in the former and a 39 percent drop in the latter.

"SmackDown," however, is up in total viewership. Last year's average viewership was 2,142,000 with a 0.50 P18-49 rating. That's up seven percent in total viewership and 12 percent in the key demographic.

"SmackDown" had an Olympic-sized feel as Kurt Angle's 54th birthday was celebrated with a reprise of his famous Milk-O-Mania moment with Gable Steveson by his side. The two gold medalists made sure Alpha Academy washed down Angle's birthday cake with way more than a gallon of milk. Angle was a featured talent throughout the show as he even reunited with his on-air "son" Jason Jordan. AEW benefited from having a go-home episode before the weekend's Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view.