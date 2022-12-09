Potential Spoiler Regarding Gable Steveson's WWE Status

When Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson first signed with WWE in September 2021, some thought it would be only a matter of time before the University of Minnesota standout would be one of the top stars in WWE. Instead, 2022 turned out to be a rather quiet year for Steveson, with plans for him appearing as a regular on "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania being put on hold.

It does appear, however, that Steveson might be popping back up on WWE programming very shortly. PWInsider reports that Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania earlier today. Normally a person hanging out in Pittsburgh isn't that big of a deal, but it just so happens to be both the hometown of wrestling legend and fellow Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle and also the host of tonight's "WWE SmackDown." A birthday celebration for Angle is set for tonight on the show. Steveson also being scheduled for "SmackDown" though has not been confirmed.

Steveson appearing on "SmackDown" tonight would be his first WWE appearance since the second night of WrestleMania 38. In his absence, Steveson's former coach at Minnesota suggested Steveson could return for one more season, hinting that maybe Steveson was having second thoughts about pro wrestling. It was later reported that Steveson's training had been held up by a procedure to correct Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a rare heart condition.

The 22-year-old wrestler has since resumed training, working with former WWE star Ken Anderson, as well as doing practice matches in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is still very high on him as well as his brother – NXT star Damon Kemp, who has been a member of the Diamond Mind stable.