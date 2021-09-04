Earlier today Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson teased on social media he had a signed a contract, but didn’t reveal where.

“Just put the pen to paper…” Steveson wrote.

His next destination is reportedly WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline. No additional details were known, nor was a start date given.

Steveson could still return to the University of Minnesota, but it’s not clear if he’s done there. He had also been in talks with Dana White of the UFC.

Meeting with Vince McMahon last month at SummerSlam, Steveson also made an appearance during the PPV along with fellow gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

As noted, Seth Rollins has already offered to train Gable.