WWE SmackDown Preview (12/9): Kurt Angle's Birthday Celebration, The Usos Vs. Sheamus & Butch For Undisputed WWE Tag Titles

Hometown hero Kurt Angle will return to Pittsburgh and celebrate his 54th birthday tonight on "WWE SmackDown." A birthday bash is scheduled for the WWE Hall of Famer, which will mark Angle's first appearance on WWE programming since the company last visited Pittsburgh for an episode of "WWE Raw" back in August. As it stands, no further details have been revealed regarding the birthday celebration, leaving fans wondering might go down and whether any surprise guests may appear on the former WWE Champion's special night.

In addition to Angle's birthday celebration, The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. The high-stakes bout takes place just days after Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully retained the gold against Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle on "Raw." Last month at Crown Jewel, The Usos managed to conquer Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland to keep the belts in their possession; the twins will be looking for a similar outcome this evening. Notably, Drew McIntyre was initially penciled in to be Sheamus' partner for tonight's tag team title bout, however, the former WWE Champion has been ruled out of action due to a ruptured eardrum.

Elsewhere, Shotzi will go one-on-one with Shayna Baszler as she seeks retribution following "The Submission Magician's" attacks on Raquel Rodriguez and Emma in recent weeks. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion, who will have Rodriguez in her corner tonight, did manage to defeat Baszler on the November 18 episode of "SmackDown." Shotzi will now aim to overcome the two-time "NXT" Women's Champion, who will have "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey by her side, for a second time.