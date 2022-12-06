Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Injury Status

Drew McIntyre was scheduled to compete alongside Sheamus for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown" this week, but he has since been pulled from that encounter due to medical reasons. During the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that the injury is legitimate, although it is currently unknown what the exact problem is for the former WWE Champion.

While having a wrestler sidelined is never a good thing, there is positive news in the sense that the injury is not expected to keep him out of action long-term, as McIntyre should only be sidelined for a few weeks. He is currently expected to be part of WWE's Christmas shows, which are often popular events amongst fans.

McIntyre announced the news on social media, where he made it clear that he doesn't like to miss shows, but he was not part of the live events that the company put on this past weekend. Despite that, McIntyre wanted to wrestle on Friday night against The Usos even with his current injury, but WWE would not allow him to do so. This isn't the first time where he has tried to power through a problem to entertain fans as he dealt with food poisoning before his fireball spot with Karrion Kross on "SmackDown" back in September, while he also wrestled Kross while sick at Crown Jewel.

Even though McIntyre will not be part of "SmackDown" this week there will still be an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match as Sheamus is now going to be joined by Butch, with the two friends working together in a bid to try and dethrone The Bloodline members.