Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Will Miss Upcoming Title Match

Drew McIntyre has been ruled out of his WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" due to an undisclosed medical issue.

The Scottish Warrior himself revealed Monday that he's been "medically disqualified" to wrestle alongside Sheamus, his tag team partner in the scheduled title bout.

"Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown," McIntyre tweeted. "I don't like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I'll be back soon."

In an update, several WWE sources told PWInsider that McIntyre's issue is "a legitimate medical DQ and not an angle." The report added that there's "no word on the nature of the issue."

McIntyre was also absent from a pair of WWE live events in Rochester, New York, and Petersburg, Virginia, over the weekend. In fact, the former WWE Champion was not in attendance for this past Friday's "WWE SmackDown" in Buffalo, New York, either, presumably due to the same medical issue. Despite McIntyre's absence, WWE announced that Sheamus & McIntyre would receive a tag title shot after Sheamus ambushed The Usos with his shillelagh in the backstage area.

Meanwhile, it was revealed on the 12/5 "WWE Raw" that Butch will replace McIntyre in Friday's tag title bout, teaming up with fellow Brawling Brute Sheamus against The Usos. The match was confirmed after The Usos successfully retained their titles against Riddle & Kevin Owens.

Over the past few months, Ridge Holland & Butch of Brawling Brutes have received several title shots against The Usos, most recently at Crown Jewel on September 23. However, Friday's match will mark Sheamus' first televised tag title shot in several years, with the Celtic Warrior not holding any gold in WWE since he & Cesaro lost their "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship to The Usos at WrestleMania 35. Could Sheamus & Butch be the ones to end The Usos' historic title reign Friday?