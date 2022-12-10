Kurt Angle Has Heartwarming Reunion On WWE SmackDown

The December 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" featured a birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, who turned 54. The show ended with Angle spraying Chad Gable and Otis with a milk hose, a callback to a memorable moment with Angle from a 2001 episode of "Raw." Earlier on the show, a short backstage segment called back to a storyline from Angle's time as "Raw" General Manager in 2017.

As Angle and fellow Olympian Gable Stevenson greeted members of the WWE roster who were celebrating Angle's birthday, someone handed a piece of artwork that said "#1 Dad" to the WWE legend. It was soon revealed that none other than former "Raw" Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan was the gift giver, calling back to the storyline in which he was revealed to be Angle's son.

While the storyline was considered controversial at the time, Jordan and Angle's reunion drew a positive reaction from the Pittsburgh crowd as they embraced during the backstage segment. A picture of the two holding the artwork was later released on the WWE Twitter account with the caption "#1 Dad" accompanying it.

This was one of the first appearances on WWE television for Jordan since 2018 when he and Seth Rollins lost the "Raw" Tag Team Championships to The Bar at that year's Royal Rumble event. Since suffering a career-ending neck injury, Jordan has worked as a producer in WWE.