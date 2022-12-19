WWE NXT Star Andre Chase Set To Appear On Main Roster Taping

The October 6 episode of "WWE Main Event" kickstarted a streak of weekly showcases of "WWE NXT" talent competing against main roster talent. While it was not ultra-rare for "NXT" talent to appear on the show in the past, it hadn't been a weekly occurrence. On the most recent episode of "Main Event," Briana Ray (better known as Kylie Rae) was defeated by Dana Brooke, while "WWE Raw's" Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali teamed up to defeat "NXT's" Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in tag team action. The streak of "NXT" talent competing on "Main Event will seemingly continue, as PWInsider reports that "NXT's" Andre Chase will be competing on "Main Event" tonight. While his opponent is currently unknown, the opportunity for the leader of Chase U is a big one.

Throughout his time in "NXT," Chase has not won championship gold, however, he has built a faction that also includes Thea Hail and Duke Hudson. On the November 3 edition of "Main Event," Hudson teamed with fellow "NXT" star Von Wagner in a losing effort against R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. Along with assembling his own faction, Chase has also picked up a singles victory over Charlie Dempsey and a tag team win over Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

"NXT" talent may not be the only wrestlers benefiting from the weekly main roster versus developmental action, as Alexander has now won six straight matches on "Main Event." Throughout his "Main Event" win streak, Alexander has defeated talent such as JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Williams. The last four matches have put Alexander on a four-match win streak overall.