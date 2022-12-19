Konnan And Hugo Savinovich Criticize Recent AEW Dynamite Match

Whether it's a move, match, or segment, not a single thing is going to please everyone in professional wrestling. Such was the case for Konnan And Hugo Savinovich during one specific match on "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming". On the latest episode of "Keepin' it 100 with Konnan & Disco," the two men made their feelings known about that match and where AEW is at in general — even going so far as to suggest one of the wrestlers shouldn't show up to work next time.

"Don't even get me started with AEW," Savinovich said. "The first two pay-per-views for AEW, I worked for them. I'm rooting for them." From 1994 until 2011, Savinovich was part of the Spanish-language commentary team for WWE, and has worked within the world of professional wrestling since the 1970s. What it comes down to, for him, is wasted potential. "I see the potential, and now they've become the "Monday Night Raw" guys who stand by the catering place," he continued. But it was the match between "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Brian Cage that really drew their ire.

"Quick example, you have Jungle Boy against a monster named Brian Cage," Savinovich continued. "And with such a silly finish, Jungle Boy destroyed this monster." While he notes that "underdogs are always a good story," he believes there is a better way to do that. The match itself ended with a typical fluke roll-up pin. "If I were Brian Cage, I wouldn't even show up for work," Konnan chimed in, adding that the finish took too long to get there, looked sloppy, and made Cage look bad. "You've got him out there doing jobs every week," Konnan added. "They've done nothing with Adam Cole, they really didn't do much with CM Punk. They've dropped the ball on so many people, and it's their fault, and they don't like to be criticized. But we're not hating, we're stating."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.