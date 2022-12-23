Former WWE Commentator Sings Praises Of El Hijo De Vikingo

At only twenty-five years old, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional wrestling. Reaching the pinnacle of AAA as their World Champion is no easy feat to accomplish, but with over a decade of experience under the standout talent's belt, he's proving that he can hang with some of the best luchadors of all time. Wrestling personality, manager, and former longtime competitor, Konnan emphasized that point on the latest episode of "Keepin' It 100 With Konnan." "When you say names like Rey Mysterio, Fenix, Ricochet – you can stick Hijo del Vikingo [in there] and he would be in that group," Konnan said.

Hugo Savinovich, a AAA commentator that has spent nearly 45 years in the business, has seen countless matches occur before his eyes as he calls the action from ringside. Even he believes that El Hijo del Vikingo is something special due to how he conducts himself in and outside the squared circle.

"I get to sit at the table and do play-by-play, and seeing him is incredible! Incredible moves, and for a young guy, he's listening, and now he knows where his destiny is going to take him. It doesn't matter if it's a Triplemania or a small town, this guy will give the best," Hugo added. El Hijo del Vikingo's next AAA Mega title defense will take place at Gira Aniversario XXX Noche De Campeones on December 28 at Arena GNP in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. He will be facing AEW's Bandido one-on-one, while elsewhere on the card, several more AEW stars will make crossover appearances, like AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood), Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo.