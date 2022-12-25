Mike Bennett Responds To Fan About Wrestling On 'AEW Dark'

Many wrestlers have signed with AEW and within the following few months of their signing, wrestle on one of AEW's two Youtube shows "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation." Some wrestlers compete on one of the Youtube shows so have the ability to get reps in due to not being featured on AEW's televised shows "Dynamite" and "Rampage" that week. Mike Bennett recently became All Elite when he, Matt Taven, and Maria Kannelis all chose to sign with AEW following their Impact Wrestling contracts finishing up. Bennett's first and only match to date for AEW came on "Dark: Elevation," which saw him and his tag team partner Taven defeat the team of Ativalu & Sal Muscat on December 10.

Bennett took to Twitter to discuss his thoughts on his AEW schedule and working one of AEW's Youtube shows. "I loved working Dark. I loved working Top Flight on Zero Hour. I loved being on Rampage. You take the role you are given and run with it. I love that I had last weekend off to see my Daughter's Dance Recital. Perspective is the key to happiness."

Zero Hour, which was the pre-show for ROH Final Battle that featured four matches, took place on the same day as Bennett's only AEW match to date. However, the "Dark Elevation" match had been previously taped before "Dynamite" that week. On Zero Hour, Bennett and Taven took on the team of Top Flight, who were making their Ring of Honor debut. Taven and Bennett have wrestled in ROH for many years, with Taven even becoming ROH World Champion once, however, this was not the night of The Kingdom. Top Flight walked away with the victory.