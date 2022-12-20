Rocky Romero Teases Big Surprises For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is officially on the road to Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. The Tokyo Dome spectacular already has a fully announced card, with a bevy of promotions represented in the 12 matches.

"This Tokyo Dome is gonna be insane," Rocky Romero promised on the latest episode of "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette, "WWE wrestler Karl Anderson, Kenny Omega -who's an AEW wrestler- we've got STARDOM wrestlers on the show." Renee pressed further about Rocky's insistence that there will be stars from different promotions, hinting at the reports that Sasha Banks is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, likely to challenge the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between Tam Nakano and reigning-champion KAIRI.

"I've heard a lot of rumors but I cannot confirm nor deny at this moment," Rocky chuckled. "Fingers crossed. You never know what could happen. There will be some surprises at the Tokyo Dome."

Banks wasn't the only one that Paquette brought up while grilling Romero. Paquette flatly asked the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion whether NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson could bring WWE Superstar and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles with him. Romero remained tight-lipped, saying "Anything is possible, Renee."

As the interview wrapped up, Paquette once again pressed Romero, telling him to text her if any women show up at the Tokyo Dome. "Do you know something that I don't?" Rocky said, amused.

Banks has reportedly struck a deal with NJPW and STARDOM parent company Bushiroad, and conflicting reports state that it could be the most lucrative contract in the history of the company, earning Banks even more than Chris Jericho, though Jericho disputes these reports.