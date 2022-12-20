Dark Order Member Comments On Colt Cabana's Return To AEW Programming

A key member of The Dark Order has spoken out on Colt Cabana's return to AEW programming last month. During the November 2 episode of "Dynamite," Cabana unsuccessfully challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. Prior to that match, he hadn't been seen on AEW programming since March 8 on an "AEW Dark" show.

Cabana had been a member of The Dark Order, but his status with the group has been a mystery since he's been off TV. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Evil Uno discussed the reemergence of Cabana.

"I missed that week when he was there," Uno said. "So, it was a surprise to me. I was very happy to see it on my television as well though. Big Colt Cabana fan, obviously. I hope we get to see him more. His role in Dark Order is still kind of in question. Another one who I think is taking time for himself, but I'm sure, and I hope in the future we'll see more of Colt Cabana as well."

Cabana became a hot topic in the wrestling community a few months ago due to CM Punk's blowup with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite. Punk was infuriated over accusations that he had something to do with Cabana being removed from AEW TV. Punk and Cabana used to be close friends, but the two had a nasty split over a court case. Punk blasted Cabana, The Elite, and "Hangman" Adam Page during the post-All Out media scrum in September, leading to a real-life backstage brawl involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Omega, and Ace Steel.

