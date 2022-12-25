Evil Uno Names AEW Stable He Wants To Join

After all this time, Evil Uno still serves as one of the key members of the Dark Order, along with John Silver with Alex Reynolds. Lately though, the Dark Order has had a rough go of it with Stu Grayson and Alan Angels both exiting the promotion. More recently, Preston Vance turned on the group to align himself with Rush and La Facción Ingobernable.

With the Dark Order crumbling around him, perhaps it's time for Uno to look to join another crew. In a new interview with Fightful, Uno threw his hat in the ring to become a part of a rather unlikely team: The Baddies.

"Jade Cargill, I wanna be a part of The Baddies," Uno said. "I think I could do it. She's even said I could. I haven't had my official invite. If I'm gonna say something positive about her," he continued, "it's incredible the strides she's made in her short time in wrestling. It took me 19 years to get to where I am. She just radiates stardom energy for sure."

The Baddies have gone through their own shakeup in the last few weeks. The group ousted Kiera Hogan upon the return of Red Velvet during the November 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Hogan was handed her walking papers by "Smart" Mark Sterling. Cargill, Velvet, and Leila Grey comprise the makeup of The Baddies at the moment. Time will tell if Uno ever gets his wish of becoming an official Baddies member.

