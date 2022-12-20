Backstage News On Bronson Reed's WWE Return

Before his shocking return to WWE, Bronson Reed was a dominant force in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as JONAH.

According to Fightful Select, re-signing Reed was a priority for new-WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque after Levesque took over WWE's creative direction. According to the report, WWE had shown interest in Reed since Mid-August, confirming reports from Mat Men's Andrew Zarian. Reed is now under contract to WWE, though there is no word on when the contract was signed. Reed continued working for NJPW through October and had been pitching Wrestle Kingdom matches on Twitter to throw fans off the scent that the once-prominent NJPW star had not wrestled in a few months. While Reed was not mentioned on WWE run sheets or other internal documents, WWE Superstars were reportedly aware of Reed's impending return.

A former WWE "NXT" North American Champion, Reed was released from WWE in 2021. Reed went on to work for Impact Wrestling and NJPW where he reunited with his TMDK compatriots Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls, as well as new TMDK member Bad Dude Tito. His final matches in both promotions saw Reed defeated, in Impact, he lost to the legendary PCO in a Monster's Ball Match in April, and in NJPW he lost to G1 Climax Winner Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Declaration of Power in October, revenge for Reed's win over Okada in the tournament. Reed returned to WWE on Monday, interfering in a "Winner Take All" ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis on Miz's behalf.