Kiana James Set For High Stakes Match On Final WWE NXT Of 2022

Between wrestling in "WWE NXT" on Tuesday nights, a budding romance with Brooks Jensen, and running her own business conglomerate, Kiana James keeps herself busy. Her latest venture has seen her try to purchase Fallon Henley's struggling family bar, but Henley has made it clear that she won't go down without a fight. The two have been at odds over the past few weeks because of this, and now it seems as if the true owner of the bar will be determined next week.

A video featured on this past Tuesday's "NXT" showed James entering the Henley family's bar with her assistant, as Henley and her teammates, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, were going through financial records of the bar. James informed Henley that "a little birdie" had told her just how dire the debt that the bar had accumulated was — referring to Jensen, who had given her the information the week prior — and let her know that she had paid off the debt and would be able to purchase the property from the bank.

An irate Henley then threw out a challenge for a high stakes match, in which if Henley wins, she and her family will retain the bar; but if James wins, Henley will have her parents sign over the bar.

Next week's edition of "NXT" will also feature a North American Championship match between current title holder Wes Lee and "The Don" Tony D'Angelo. Additionally, Cora Jade will look to settle her differences with Wendy Choo when they go head-to-head, while Schism will square off with Malik Blade, Edris Enofé, and Odyssey Jones.