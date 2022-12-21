WWE NXT Angle Recreates Famous Bret Hart Moment

During the December 20 edition of "WWE NXT," Grayson Waller recreated a wild moment from WCW history. Waller took a play out of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart's book and used a steel plate to get the upper hand on his rival, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.

The infamous scene that Waller referenced was from "WCW Nitro" in 1999, where Hart called out Goldberg after which Goldberg speared him. But Hart's rival didn't know that "The Hitman" was actually packing a steel plate under his shirt. Like Hart, Waller used the spear against his opponent.

After Tuesday's episode, Waller took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself from the episode and Hart from the "Nitro" episode with the caption, "That was for all the flops backstage at NXT that kiss Shawn Michaels ass every single day #BreakBron #WWENXT." He also tweeted, "Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Aka why else would I being [be] wearing a fur coat in Florida idiot #BreakBron."

Earlier this month, Waller won the inaugural Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline after defeating Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Axiom. The win has earned him a shot at Bron Breakker's "NXT" Championship and the two will face off at NXT: New Year's Evil on January 10, 2023.

The last time Breakker defended the title was at NXT Deadline against Apollo Crews, and he has held the title since April 4, 2022, when he defeated Dolph Zigger on "WWE Raw."