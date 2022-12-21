Eva Marie Teases Potential WWE Return

WWE appears to be in the era of returns at the moment, and that's before Royal Rumble season truly kicks in. Former North American Champion Bronson Reed returned as the latest former employee brought back to the company by Paul "Triple H" Levesque this week on "WWE Raw," but are more familiar faces set to make a comeback?

One name who has teased the possibility of returning is Eva Marie, who has had two separate stints with the company over the years. She reacted to Sean Ross Sapp's tweet earlier this week — which hinted at more names coming back ahead of Reed's return — which has sparked a talking point amongst fans. The Fightful journalist posted "I don't think we're done with WWE returns," and the fact that Marie "liked" it has got a lot of fans speculating that she could be another name to return.

Levesque has been placing a lot of focus on the women's division since becoming the Chief Content Officer for the company, putting them in main event segments regularly with multiple women's matches happening on all three brands. The likes of Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim have all come back during this period, proof that Levesque is working on beefing up the division.

While Marie was never one to focus on in-ring work, she certainly brought a lot of personality to the company. Her initial run with WWE lasted from 2013-2017, and saw her work on the main roster and in "WWE NXT"; she then returned in 2021 for a brief run that saw her work alongside Doudrop, who admitted she was "heartbroken" when Marie was released the second time.