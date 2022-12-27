Athena Names Her Favorite Match Of Her Career Thus Far

Athena turned heads in 2022 with her work in AEW. After debuting in May, she worked her way up towards a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill at AEW All Out. While she came up short in that bout, Athena turned things around with a change in attitude. She returned to her more aggressive roots, which ultimately led to her beating Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship at ROH Final Battle.

Following her championship win, "The Fallen Goddess" recently appeared on "Talk Is Jericho" for over an hour to talk about her career leading up to where she is now. When asked about what her favorite match of her career is thus far, Athena recalled one of her biggest matches during her first stint in "NXT."

"My favorite match so far has been me versus Asuka at [NXT TakeOver] Brooklyn II," Athena said. "And it's because I walked out to the crowd booing me when I was supposed to be the good guy. I just remember being so confident in what we had planned. You can go back and watch it too, there's a moment I had planned where I just look at the crowd, and I give a smirk like, 'I'm gonna change your mind.'"

She added that she loved wrestling Alexa Bliss as they tried to troll each other in the ring every time they worked together. Another favorite moment was when she won the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship in 2021 with Shotzi. That one meant a lot to her "on a weird level" because Shotzi's dad was in attendance and was able to witness the moment before he passed away.