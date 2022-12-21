Sami Zayn Stars In Animated WWE Christmas Video

Get lost, Frosty! There is a new icon in charge of the holiday season.

"Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn is the star of a new WWE animated video on Twitter. Unlike previous WWE holiday escapades that devolved into violence and mayhem, this year's holiday message arrives in the spirit of peace on Earth and goodwill to men.

"'Twas the night before SmackDown and right by the ring," the video begins, riffing on the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," by Clement Clarke Moore, "Sami was dancing – he was doing his thing." Suddenly, Santa Claus appears at ringside seeking help because his reindeer were unable to fly "because they drank bad eggnog" – the inebriated reindeer are either passed out on the floor, clutching their stomach, or running to the bathroom.

Santa bestows a magic touch on Zayn, enabling his hair to glow and his body to fly. From there, he recruits the stars of SmackDown and Raw to lend their muscle.

"The Tribal Chief acknowledged Sami," the video continues. "The Bloodline agreed. And Sami Zayn started feeling Ucey. The Beast brought his tractor – Riddle said, 'I'm in, bro!' Even Damage CTRL said they wanted to go."

As for the reindeer, Santa called out to his flying wrestlers: "On Strowman, on Bianca, on Cody, on Miz, on Bobby, on Ronda, on Asuka, on Becky Lynch," with the glowing Zayn taking Rudolph's place on the sleigh team.

"The superstars flew and delivered presents with glee, saying 'Happy Holidays to All from WWE,'" the video's narration concludes.

The artists who created the video are not credited, and despite the Christmas-themed poem at the heart of the video, the word "Christmas" is never mentioned. There is also a brief glimpse of a Hanukkah menorah in between cameos by MVP and Seth "Freakin" Rollins.