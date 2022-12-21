Indie Wrestling Legends Call Out AEW, Tony Khan Over New Gimmick

Coming out of Saturday's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, one of the more notable spoilers involved something that aired on Tuesday's edition of the YouTube show: Angelico aligning with Chaos Project (Luther and Angelico's Spanish announcing team colleague Serpentico) to form the Spanish Announce Project, or SAP for short. For longtime hardcore fans, the name immediately rang a bell, as it bears a strong resemblance to the name that was used in ROH, NWA-TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and numerous independent promotions by the group consisting of Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo, and The Amazing Red (later replaced by Will Maximo): The Spanish Announce Team, better known as the SAT.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the inventors of the Spanish Fly had their ire raised by Saturday's news, and have, since it broke, been angrily tweeting about it on their Twitter account, which appears to be run by Joel Maximo.

"Bro like BRO , YA CANT BE SERIOUS ABOUT JUST TAKING EVERYTHING FROM US THE S.A.T , MOVES , GEAR , STYLE AND NOW NAME?" begins the first tweet, which went up on Saturday night. "SPANISH ANNOUNCE PROJECT? COME ON @AEW we out here grinding if ya want SAT just Call we will answer that Call, but No Infringement or we will have some word's." The onslaught has continued ever since.