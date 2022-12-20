New AEW Trio Featuring Angelico Introduced

A new trio and Spanish announcers were revealed during the December 20 edition of "AEW Dark."

Tony Schiavone introduced the trio of Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico as S.A.P., or Spanish Announce Project. Angelico and Serpentico are the new Spanish language commentators for "Dynamite."

The trio also won their "Dark" match against Richard Adonis, Jay Marte, and Jarett Diaz. Angelico locked in the Navarro Death Roll for the win.

Angelico has been with AEW since the Double Or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view, where he and now-former AEW star Jack Evans lost to Chuck Taylor and Trent. Serpentico made his AEW debut on the March 18, 2020 episode of "Dark," while Luther made his AEW in-ring debut on the February 28, 2020 edition of "Dark," where he defeated Sonny Kiss. Luther and Serpentico formed the tag team that would become known as Chaos Project in the summer of 2020.

Along with the new trio being introduced, Kenny Omega made his "Dark" return on Tuesday's episode. He defeated 20-year veteran Hagane Shinno. Omega's last appearance on "Dark" was in January 2020.

As pointed out earlier, Omega and Shino have faced each other before, it was while Omega was in DDT Pro Wrestling in April 2009.

Also on Tuesday's show, newly signed AEW star Action Andretti won his match against Invictus Khash, House of Black's Julia Hart was in action, it was her first match since September 7. There was a TBS Championship Eliminator match between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Dream Girl Ellie, which Cargill won. Ricky Starks closed out the show by defeating Cezar Bononi.