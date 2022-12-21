Road Dogg Comments On His Current Position In WWE

Ever since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, it seemed as though there was always going to be a place for fellow WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. As such, he ultimately took over for Jeff Jarrett as Senior Vice President of Live Events in August. And while one-half of the New Age Outlaws is thrilled to be back working for WWE, it hasn't been all smooth sailing since his return. On the latest episode of his "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast, he elaborated on that a bit more.

"I've been doing great, going to every TV and traveling," James said, before delving into the amount of stress he continues to put himself under. "I love working back and everything but I kind of haven't been doing the job I got hired back to do because of some other reasons." Those reasons have included attending television tapings, the grueling traveling schedule, and even just getting back into the swing of a WWE schedule in general. James also noted that anxiety has crept up on him here and there as well, causing him to second-guess himself on several occasions.

"It's all an exercise, that's what it's all about for me is how you manage in between each ear," James remarked. "Sometimes I have to play referee against myself because some of the times my first thought's wrong. That's a real thing for me, and it's a big reason why I went to drugs and alcohol." Going forward, all he has his mind set on is getting back to the basics, even if it means he'll have to rethink things on occasion.