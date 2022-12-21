Sami Zayn Reflects On What His Future Might Hold In WWE

Despite being involved in the wrestling business for two decades, Sami Zayn has had the most "Ucey" year of his career in 2022, from earning himself a spot in The Bloodline to his blossoming friendship with Jey Uso. He has no plans of slowing down anytime soon and he's looked back on this past year and discussed what the future holds for him.

"I've only been on the main roster for six years," Zayn told "Sports Illustrated". "In some ways, I'm just starting. Maybe I've already peaked. I've gotten to do so much. It's been a great career, and I'm totally thrilled with it. Maybe the best is yet to come. But I'm extremely grateful with where I am and what I'm doing."

Zayn spent a number of years on the independent circuit and wrestled for numerous promotions, including Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Chikara, and DDT Pro Wrestling. He signed with WWE in January 2013 and made his debut in "NXT" the following month. He is a former "NXT" Champion and a three-time Intercontinental Champion and he's had high-profile programs with the likes of Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and A.J. Styles.

"I can't give 90%; I can only give 100," Zayn continued. "It's focusing on those little details that have got me in trouble before, but it's also what's got me this far. Each and every step of the ladder of success in my career, each jump that I took, I was able to stand there. I did that enough times and thought, 'Why not me?' So we'll see what happens next."