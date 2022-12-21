Another WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Mandy Rose Situation

Mandy Rose made headlines following her release from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime page. The wrestling world has been divided on it. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the whole ordeal.

"Well, I don't know what kind of money she was making with the company," Flair said on the latest episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man". "Personally, I only know Mandy a little bit. I really like her and I thought her work had really gotten a lot better in 'NXT' because she got more opportunities. I expected her to get back up on the main roster so only she can make that decision."

Rose began her tenure with WWE in 2015 after being cast on the sixth season of "Tough Enough". She signed a five-year contract with the company following her elimination from the show and had a short stint in "NXT" before moving up to the main roster in 2017, aligned with Paige (now Saraya in AEW) and Sonya Deville.

Rose returned to "NXT" last year and formed Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Rose went on to hold the "NXT" Women's Championship for 413 days.

"If I was her, I would rather be on TV," Flair continued. "Stuff gets old and then you can't come back from some of that stuff the more that you do. I'm not giving anybody advice. I'm not telling her how to run her life. I myself would rather be on TV."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "To Be The Man" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.