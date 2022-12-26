Ric Flair Weighs In On Sasha Banks Working In Japan

Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) has reportedly traveled to Japan ahead of an impending appearance for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As of this writing, it's currently unknown what role Varnado will play at the event inside the Tokyo Dome. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes the 30-year-old will "steal the show" for the NJPW women's division on January 4, 2023.

"The two that have stood out the most in the last ten years or eight years, or whatever it is, have been Sasha and 'The Queen' [Charlotte Flair] far and away," Flair told host Conrad Thompson on the "To Be The Man" podcast. "I was just talking to her, and she's just having a good time. She doesn't seem stressed out by it. I'm happy for her. I mean, I told her, Ashley [Charlotte] is me, only better, and she's Ricky Steamboat."

The upcoming appearance for NJPW comes after it emerged that Varnado did exit WWE in the summer; Wrestling Inc.'s own Raj Giri initially tweeted out in June that Varnado had been released from her WWE contract. The decision came after the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion and Naomi were said to have walked out of the company following a creative dispute regarding the direction of the women's tag team division. At the time, Varnado and Naomi were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions; the pair were ultimately stripped of the gold and suspended.

