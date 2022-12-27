Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About This Infamous WWE Moment Again

This past November was the 25-year anniversary of one of the most infamous moments in all of pro wrestling — The Montreal Screwjob. At Survivor Series 1997, Bret Hart was on his way out of WWE and headed to WCW. "The Hitman" was adamant that he retain the WWE World Championship in his home country of Canada, and not drop it to real-life rival Shawn Michaels. Vince McMahon played along, but behind-the-scenes, he created a different finish that had Michaels lock Hart in his own Sharpshooter as referee Earl Hebner instantly called for the bell and awarded Michaels the victory.

The story has been told and retold ever since, and understandably, some who were around to see the event go down have gotten quite sick of that. Of course, with the 25th anniversary recently having passed, several wrestling podcasts looked back at what happened at that Survivor Series, including one person who was employed by the company at that time — Jim Ross. But J.R. actually wasn't happy the subject was being brought up again, as he returned to his "Grillin' J.R." podcast this week and emphasized that he doesn't want to speak about the Montreal Screwjob again.

"I hated that son of a b–. If we never talk about that [Survivor Series] again ever in my life, I'll be very content ... Having to relive it again and again, and then Conrad and I, he showed some interviews this time. Me interviewing Vince, and [then he said], 'Bret screwed Bret.' Well, what were you thinking when you said that?" More than a decade later, Hart returned to WWE and turned the real-life drama into a full-circle story by battling Vince McMahon and defeating him at WrestleMania 26. Hart's estranged relationship with Shawn Michaels has also improved, according to Shawn.

