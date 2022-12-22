Dax Harwood Delivers Cryptic Comments About The Young Bucks

Dax Harwood will always stand up for what he believes in and he aims to do that in the ring and out of it. Appearing on the final episode of "Gentleman Villain with William Regal," Harwood announced that he's launching a podcast titled "FTR with Dax Harwood," which will debut next week. During the interview, Harwood was asked about his thoughts on a tag team he and partner Cash Wheeler have become synonymous with: The Young Bucks.

"I think that they are visionaries. I think they are smart. I think they are calculated, whether it's for the good or the bad," Harwood told his new co-host, Matt Koon. "I think that tag team wrestling owes them a lot. I think Cash and I owe them a lot because they were able to put tag team wrestling on the map, and I think [Triple H] saw that and said, 'Okay, I got these two guys over here who are polar opposites of them but also incredible wrestlers. Let's give them a shot. Let's spotlight tag team wrestling here.'"

Harwood said FTR and The Young Bucks have completely different ideologies professionally, but that also makes for great matches and angles; however, there comes a time when you have to stand up for what you believe in. Harwood said that can be physical, but right now it's metaphorical.

"Whenever Cash and I feel like it's a time to fight and it's the right time to fight, we'll fight, and I think right now is the time to fight," Harwood said.

The last time FTR wrestled The Young Bucks was in April on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Boston. Harwood and Wheeler won that match to retain their ROH World Tag Team Titles.