Bronson Reed Weighs In On Twitter Debate Over Whether He Should Have Returned To WWE

Bronson Reed is the latest wrestler to return to WWE since Triple H became Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations. Reed appeared on the December 19 edition of "WWE Raw," helping The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match with two bags of money at stake. Prior to his return, Reed worked with Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. While with NJPW, Reed competed in the annual G1 Climax tournament. Reed did not win the G1, but he did defeat eventual winner Kazuchika Okada.

Some fans have questioned Reed's decision to go from defeating one of NJPW's biggest stars to being a possible sidekick for The Miz. Reed weighed in on the debate, tweeting: "Seeing as everyone is talking about it, to clarify ... @mikethemiz is AWESOME! And I beat @rainmakerXokada 😁🤑☠️." Okada did eventually get his win back over Reed, as the two faced off once again at NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10.

Reed previously found championship success on WWE's "NXT" brand. While Triple H was still heading creative for "NXT," Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match for the North American Championship. He held the title for more than 60 days before dropping it to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, now known as Swerve Strickland in AEW. During his first tenure in WWE, Reed also defeated the likes of Austin Theory, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.