Speculation On Length And Distribution Of Kenny Omega Vs. Will Ospreay At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

It can be hard for renowned in-ring technicians like Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega to top themselves.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Omega recently took part in a "tune-up match" against Hagane Shinno to help him prepare for his highly-anticipated match with IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Ospreay. "A 13-minute match which I think was just him trying to get back into the sync of singles matches," Meltzer explained, "because he hasn't had a singles match since the Adam Page title change which was November 2021, and he's gotta go into the Tokyo Dome on January 4th."

Meltzer said that the expectations for their upcoming match are "so ridiculously high" and he believes both men are acutely aware of that fact.

"You can't go in there and be rusty in singles competition," Meltzer continued, "so I guess that's the reason he did that match on Dark. A good match, not the caliber match that I'm talking about but still a good match."

Meltzer also pointed out that the match will air on AXS TV on January 12. "It sounds like it'll be the only match in the hour, so it sounds like they're doing a long match, which I would've expected with those two in the Tokyo Dome."

Kenny Omega made a shocking video return to NJPW and challenged Ospreay to a match after Ospreay successfully defended his US Title against Shota Umino at the "Historic X-Over" event that was produced by NJPW and their sibling company STARDOM on November 20.