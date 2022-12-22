Kenny Omega Puts Over WWE Star As 'The Real Deal' In The Ring

AEW star and executive vice president Kenny Omega tends not to tweet more than a few times a week, so when he does, it tends to stand out. This goes doubly so for his latest, which came on Thursday afternoon, as the former AEW World Champion went out of his way to praise a current WWE star that he had worked with a few times in the past.

Quote-tweeting a video clip of his March 2010 ROH match with Kevin Owens (then using his real name, Kevin Steen) tweeted by @GrappleKlips, Omega gave some high praise to the French-Canadian WWE fan favorite.

"Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy," Omega wrote. "He's been the real deal for a looong time."

According to a search of the wrestling information database CageMatch, the two next met at the 2013 ROH event "From the Ashes," which was the second and final singles match between the two Canadians, their final match together period, and their third meeting overall. (They also teamed once, with Stu Grayson, against Austin Aries, Kenny King, and Rhett Titus on an April 2009 ROH show.)

Both men are currently facing important matches in January, as Kenny Omega is set to face IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, and Owens is currently rumored to be the planned opponent for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28.