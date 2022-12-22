Freddie Prinze Jr. Names Recent Backstage Decision Triple H's 'First Fumble'

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that the first blunder in the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era may have occurred. Mandy Rose has become a hot topic in the world of pro wrestling. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was the first to report that Rose was released by WWE shortly after her 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion ended. The report noted that WWE's decision boiled down to racy content on Rose's FanTime page.

During a recent edition of "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze weighed in on Rose being released by WWE.

"In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion," Prinze said.

Prinze also discussed the independent contractor status of wrestlers, and how much companies such as WWE get away with.

"I don't know if the people you're hiring, who you define, the company defines, as subcontractors, meaning they are not employees of the WWE, that's how they get away with not paying for insurance for these wrestlers. That's why all professional wrestlers have to carry their own insurance before WWE will even look at them. There's some crazy stuff there that is not cool."

Prinze shared that he thinks WWE probably contacted Rose to offer her job back if they got a cut of the FanTime account and that Rose likely told them to get lost. He said that while Rose is probably a little disappointed over the WWE release, she's likely isn't too bummed out about it due to the income she's earning on FanTime.

