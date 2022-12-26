Chris Jericho Says Canadian City Blows Other Wrestling Cities 'Out Of The Water'

Jericho continued by comparing Winnipeg to other great wrestling cities, taking particular aim at another Canadian city in the form of Calgary, Alberta, the home of the Hart family and Stampede wrestling.

"I think Winnipeg is just one of those cities," Jericho said. "I don't know what it is. It's like Milwaukee or Chicago or Detroit or Dallas, just kind of rich in wrestling tradition. People talk about Calgary being a great wrestling city; Winnipeg blows Calgary out of the water. I would say you take our four best pro wrestlers from Winnipeg, Kenny [Omega], Don [Callis], [Chris] Jericho, and Roddy Piper, and I think our four best beat any four best from any other city, including Calgary. Take Owen and Bret Hart out of the equation, and Calgary kind of falls by the wayside. Winnipeg has the best wrestlers. Winnipeg is the best fans. And Winnipeg is probably the best wrestling city."

It's unclear if the inclusion of Callis was meant as a joke or not, as his greatest success as an in-ring wrestler was on the local independent scene in Manitoba. As for Jericho, though he received his initial pro wrestling training at Keith Hart's wrestling school in Okotoks, Alberta, a Calgary suburb, his formative years as a Canadian independent wrestler were generally spent closer to his hometown of Winnipeg.

Jericho recently hinted that he could see some kind of interaction with fellow Winnipegian Kenny Omega at AEW's Winnipeg debut next year.