Chris Jericho Teases Teaming Up With Fellow Canadian At AEW Winnipeg Debut

AEW finally got over the hurdle of running shows in Canada earlier in 2022, spending two nights in October for "Dynamite" and "Rampage" up in Toronto, Canada. Things went so well that AEW is going back to the Great White North in March, this time in Winnipeg, Manitoba. And it just so happens that former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega hail from Winnipeg, making their presence on the shows likely.

And while it's too soon to know just what Jericho and Omega will be doing in their hometown, Jericho revealed in an interview with Winnipeg Sports Talk that brainstorming regarding the roles he and Omega could have on March 14 has begun.

"We've already kind of discussed a few ideas for that night," Jericho said. "Maybe something with Kenny and I. Maybe something with Kenny and I tagging. But it all depends on what the storylines are."

A team-up between Omega and Jericho would be the first of its kind between the two. The two men have been opponents against each other in tag, trios, and singles action, with Omega defeating Jericho at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018, followed by Jericho defeating Omega at AEW Double or Nothing, the promotion's first-ever event, in 2019. The pair have not competed against each other since Double or Nothing 2020 when they were on opposite sides of the Stadium Stampede match.

It's unclear how a Jericho/Omega partnership would come together, with both wrestlers on far different paths right now. Omega, along with the Young Bucks, remains embroiled in a Best-of-Seven series against Death Triangle, who are leading The Elite 3-1. Meanwhile, Jericho appears to be searching for answers, following his loss to Action Andretti last Wednesday on "Dynamite."

