Former WWE Writer Wants The Elite To Sweep Rest Of Death Triangle Series

After months away, The Elite's return to AEW hasn't exactly gone the way some would've expected. At the Full Gear pay-per-view on November, 19, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks kicked off their bid to reclaim the AEW World Trios Championship in losing fashion, dropping the first match of what is now a best-of-seven series against Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix). Just four days later on "Dynamite," The Elite lost again. The following week, however, Omega and the Bucks were able to get their first win of the series.

That means as things currently stand, Death Triangle holds a 2-1 advantage. And while there will no longer be a clean sweep, with each match thus far averaging about 17 minutes, it wouldn't be too surprising to see this series go to the full seven matches. If you ask former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prince Jr., though, that's not how he'd play it.

"I don't know how you make this exciting for seven," Prinze said on the latest episode of "Wrestling with Freddie," before following up with "but shout out to The Elite, they got the win, it's 2-1 Death Triangle."

In general, Prinze doesn't really dig AEW's trios matches, noting that the first two matches of this series are the only ones he's liked since its inception. Still, he did give Death Triangle and The Elite credit for at least starting the third match differently than the first two.

"I don't know how they save this story," he continued. "If it was me, I would have The Elite just run it out from here and end it in six."

