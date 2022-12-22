WWE Happy Holidays Video Includes Uncle Howdy Easter Egg

In the spirit of the holidays, WWE released a new animated video Thursday featuring its top superstars as Santa's helpers, with Sami Zayn gathering a bunch of his colleagues to ride Santa's sleigh.

The video began with Santa seeking help from Zayn, who proceeded to successfully recruit "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar in his tractor, Matt Riddle, Damage CTRL, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Asuka and several others.

Upon fixing the sleigh, the superstars hopped on board, with the "red-nosed" Zayn designated as the person to guide the troops. Just as the superstars flew into the air, a QR code briefly flashed on the screen, even as the video concluded with a "Happy Holidays from WWE" message.

Fans who scanned the QR code were directed to a brief video on WWE's website. The video began with a white rabbit hopping around until a gleeful Lesnar drove it over in his tractor. However, the white rabbit quickly resurrected itself and reappeared with an Uncle Howdy mask before hopping away. In the background, the superstars who flew away in the sleigh were once again shown as another "Happy Holidays from WWE" graphic flashed on the screen.

While it's early to speculate, some fans on social media believe WWE could be a building to a future match between Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar through the QR code video. Another theory doing the rounds is the white rabbit teases that led to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules were actually meant for Uncle Howdy, who appeared in person for the first time on last week's "WWE SmackDown." Several reports have suggested that the ongoing Uncle Howdy – Wyatt – LA Knight storyline could see significant progression over the new few weeks as WWE welcomes in the new year. Wyatt has yet to wrestle a match since returning to WWE in October.

Happy Holidays from WWE! Wishing you, the WWE Universe, joy and laughter through the New Year. pic.twitter.com/d394gbqnG2 — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2022