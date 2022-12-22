AEW Files To Trademark Potential New PPV Names

AEW has maintained the same calendar of quarterly pay-per-view events since its inception in 2020 – Double or Nothing (May), All Out (September-October), Full Gear (November) and Revolution (March). However, could a new event titled "AEW WrestleBowl" or "AEW Wrestling Bowl" join the promotion's yearly pay-per-view lineup?

According to Fightful, AEW filed to trademark the terms "WrestleBowl" and "Wrestling Bowl" on December 19, with both terms being registered with the intent of "covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wrestling exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers."

There have also been other signs of AEW doing away with the four-PPV format.

In 2022, AEW and NJPW collaborated on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and all signs point to the supercard event becoming an annual fixture going forward. At the ROH Final Battle media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan said he's "almost certain" of Forbidden Door 2 taking place in 2023, which would mean a permanent change to AEW's annual events calendar.

Furthermore, Khan recently confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett joining AEW as Director of Business Development was a strategic move to add more live events to AEW's annual calendar. Khan also hinted that Jarrett's hiring could mean more pay-per-view events.

"I think in 2023, I would love to expand our content, and we have such a great roster," Khan told "Busted Open Radio" last month. "I think I can utilize the people on the roster even more, and there's ways we can do that by expanding the content, doing more shows, and I do think live events is something we could do more of, and we have the potential to do that."

AEW is also set to host its first-ever event in London in 2023. However, the promotion has yet to announce the date, venue or further details on the event. There has been speculation that AEW's United Kingdom debut could lead to a new annual pay-per-view event.