Tony Khan Gives Update On Future Of Forbidden Door PPV

AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling co-promoted one of the biggest events of the year this summer with Forbidden Door. Talent from both promotions competed against each other across 13 matches. New champions were crowned as FTR captured their first IWGP Tag Team Championship, PAC became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion, plus Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event to win the interim AEW World title. The event was well-received by fans and critics alike, and it appears a second installment is very likely.

During the ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan discussed AEW and Ring of Honor's ongoing relationship with NJPW. While reflecting on his success with pay-per-views thus far, Khan said, "In talking about New Japan and that collaboration, bear in mind, the great success of Forbidden Door means there will be a Forbidden Door 2, I'm almost certain. And I'm very excited about that."

Khan reiterated that 2022 was the best year yet for AEW on pay-per-view as they added Forbidden Door as a fifth event to their calendar without feeling like they were oversaturating the market. He praised their relationship with Warner Brothers-Discovery as they're seeing greater buyrate numbers through Bleacher Report "than they ever anticipated."

As of this writing, a formal announcement for Forbidden Door 2 has not been made official. AEW will return to pay-per-view on March 5, 2023, with their fourth Revolution event. It will emanate from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.com.