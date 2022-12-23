Stipulation Added To Josh Alexander-Bully Ray Title Match At IMPACT Hard To Kill

During the December 22 episode of "IMPACT on AXS TV," the stipulation for Josh Alexander's IMPACT World Title defense against Bully Ray at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view was revealed. Alexander will battle Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

Alexander has been the IMPACT World Champion since defeating Moose at the Rebellion pay-per-view on April 23. He's in his second reign as the champion. Since winning the title, Alexander has defended it against such names as "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Frankie Kazarian, Bobby Fish, Alex Shelley, Eric Young, and Eddie Edwards.

Ray made his IMPACT Wrestling return back in October at Bound For Glory. The WWE Hall of Famer won the Call Your Shot gauntlet match at the event. He came in as the 14th entrant and there was a total of 20 wrestlers. Since returning, Ray has faced Moose in a tables match at the IMPACT Wrestling OverDrive event in November.

Before his return in October, the last time that Ray was in IMPACT was when he and Devon defeated Abyss and Tommy Dreamer in a hardcore match at Bound For Glory 2014.

Other matches set for Hard To Kill include IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James in a Title vs. Career match, Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against The Major Players, Heath and Rhino, and Bullet Club (Ace Austin and Chris Bey), and Trey Miguel will be defending his IMPACT X Division Championship Black Taurus.

Hard To Kill is set for January 13 at the Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.