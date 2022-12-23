Behind-The-Scenes News On Whether Tony Khan Shopped Outside Of WBD For ROH Show

Ring of Honor doesn't have its own show on television. This has raised questions about whether Tony Khan has looked for a deal with networks that aren't Warner Bros. Discovery, which broadcasts AEW's "Dynamite" and "Rampage" on its cable television channels.

According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a "strong belief" that Khan hasn't sought a deal for ROH outside of WBD, even though he has no contractual obligations for fidelity to WBD since ROH is not part of AEW.

It seems that Khan wants to stay loyal to WBD ahead of re-negotiating AEW's television deal with the company. The report claims that there are plans in place to possibly expand AEW's programming too, including reality shows and the introduction of an all-women's show titled "All Elite Women." It remains to be seen if an ROH show will factor into the aforementioned negotiations, though fans can look forward to a weekly series on Honor Club in 2023.

Furthermore, the current broadcasting climate seems less inclined to invest in new shows at the moment. The New York Times reported that major media companies are pulling back on signing deals for new shows on both broadcast and streaming platforms. The article notes that Ampere Analysis' data found the "number of adult scripted series ordered by TV networks and streaming companies aimed for U.S. audiences fell by 24% in the second half of this year, compared with the same period last year."

However, Fightful Select recently reported that sources familiar with WBD said the company has been pleased with the AEW product and is open to discussing the potential for new AEW content.