NXT Star Ivy Nile Gets Married

Ivy Nile, whose real name is Emily Andzulia, recently tied the knot with Ari Levy. Nile and Levy got engaged earlier this year, and the couple wasted no time in making their union official.

Nile tweeted out a picture on Friday, December 23, 2022, that depicts the happy couple kissing in front of a lake while sporting their respective wedding attires. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, "For the rest of my life," followed by a heart emoji.

For the rest of my life 💜 pic.twitter.com/s52ojuOzvm — ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) December 23, 2022

Some of Nile's followers responded positively to the news. Fellow "NXT" Superstar Valentina Feroz took to the comments section and tweeted heart and veil emojis. Meanwhile, fellow WWE star Brooks Jensen wrote, "Congrats!!!" Similar sentiments were echoed by some of Nile's fans, who filled the comments with congratulatory gifts and positive sentiments. Nile also shared the photo on Instagram, prompting responses from Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Raquel Gonzales, Roderick Strong, Blair Davenport, and other notable WWE stars who were delighted to see her tie the knot.

Since making her "NXT" debut in 2020, Nile has become a key member of "NXT's" Diamond Mine faction alongside Strong, Tatum Paxley, and the Creed Brothers. She has also featured in the women's tag team division lately, where she currently partners with Paxley, who joined Diamond Mine back in September. The pairing recently had their second match for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships on the December 20, 2022, edition of "NXT," but they came up short.

Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to the happy couple.